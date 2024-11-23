US & Canada

Canada confirms first case of clade I monkeypox

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has confirmed the country's first case of clade I monkeypox.

Ottawa:  The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has confirmed the country’s first case of clade I monkeypox.

The case, linked to travel, involves an individual associated with an ongoing outbreak of clade I monkeypox in central and eastern Africa.

The individual sought medical care for monkeypox symptoms in Canada shortly after returning and is currently isolating, PHAC said in a statement.

A public health investigation, including contact tracing, is underway, according to PHAC, Xinhua news agency reported.

The National Microbiology Laboratory reported that the sample tested positive for monkeypox clade Ib. While clade II monkeypox has been present in Canada since 2022, this marks the first confirmed case of clade I monkeypox in the country.

PHAC emphasised that the risk to the general population remains low at this time.

