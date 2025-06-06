Canada’s New PM Mark Carney Invites Modi to G7 Summit During First Call

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a warm and cordial conversation with Mark Carney, the newly elected Prime Minister of Canada, extending his congratulations and affirming India’s participation in the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, later this month.

PM Modi Shares Details of the Conversation on Social Media

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said:

“Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.”

He emphasized the strong bilateral ties between India and Canada, describing them as “vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties.” Modi added that both nations would work together “with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests.”

Looking Ahead to the G7 Summit

PM Modi confirmed that he would be attending the G7 Summit scheduled later this month in Kananaskis, Alberta, where global leaders are expected to deliberate on key international issues, including climate change, economic resilience, and global peace.

Mark Carney’s Rise to Leadership

Mark Carney, a respected former central banker and a strong advocate for climate finance, assumed office as Canada’s Prime Minister after leading the Liberal Party to victory in the recent general elections. His elevation marks a shift in Canada’s domestic and international policy direction, with strong signals toward climate action and global cooperation.

A New Chapter in India-Canada Relations?

This conversation between the two leaders signals a potential reset in India-Canada relations, which have faced diplomatic strains in recent years. The tone of the interaction, described as warm and forward-looking, raises expectations of enhanced collaboration on the global stage.

PM Modi concluded his post by expressing optimism for his upcoming meeting with Carney at the G7 Summit, where both leaders are expected to engage on multiple shared priorities.