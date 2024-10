Cancelled MMTS Services in Hyderabad Restored, Running from October 23 to November 31

Hyderabad: Several MMTS train services that were previously cancelled have been reinstated and will operate normally between October 23 and November 31. The restored services include key routes such as Medchal – Lingampalli (47222), Lingampalli – Medchal (47225), Medchal – Secunderabad (47228), and Secunderabad – Medchal (47229). Commuters can now resume using these trains as per their regular schedules during this period.