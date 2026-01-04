Candidate arrested for using proxy for Kolkata Police recruitment exam

Kolkata: The police have arrested the candidate who was to appear in the Kolkata Police recruitment examination for the post of Sub-Inspector but had sent a proxy.

The police said on Sunday that the candidate, Abdul Khaleque, was arrested from Murshidabad district on Saturday and produced in court, which remanded him to police custody till January 8. The police had already arrested the proxy candidate, named Lakhai Ghosh, on December 30, 2025.

According to police sources, Abdul Khaleque, a resident of Murshidabad district, had successfully cleared two stages of the Kolkata Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination. However, he did not appear for the third stage, the written test, himself. A man named Lakhai Ghosh, also from his district, took the exam on his behalf.

Police arrested him red-handed at the examination centre in Kolkata. Based on the arrested man’s confession, the actual candidate, for whom Ghosh was taking the exam, has now been arrested.

Both Khaleque and Ghosh are residents of Murshidabad. Gosh told the police that he and Khaleque were preparing for the exams together.

Gosh had also passed the WBCS (Preliminary) and PSC examinations. However, he claimed during interrogation that he needed money for further exam preparation and had taken money from Khaleque to take the test on his behalf.

On Saturday, Khaleque was produced in court. The judge ordered him to be remanded in police custody until January 8.

The government lawyer Saurin Ghoshal stated that someone else had appeared for the exam on behalf of the accused in the third round. However, it needs to be determined whether he himself or someone else took the exam in the previous two rounds. The police are hopeful of obtaining this information by interrogating Khaleque.

On December 30, Gosh sat for the exam at New Alipore College in South Kolkata. However, the examiner became suspicious because his face did not match the photograph on the admit card. There was also a discrepancy in his signature as Gosh’s signature did not match the one on the admit card. He was then detained and questioned. Later, Gosh was arrested.