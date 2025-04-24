Candlelight Vigil Held in Hyderabad to Mourn Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims

Hyderabad: A candlelight vigil was held in Hyderabad on Thursday evening to mourn the victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. The event took place at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue on Necklace Road and was attended by concerned citizens, activists, and students.

The vigil was organized by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) in collaboration with several organizations, including AIMC (All India Milli Council), Telangana Women’s and Trans JAC, National Alliance for People’s Movements (NAPM), Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV), Bharath Jodo Abhiyan (BJA), Climate Front Hyderabad, and Telangana People’s Joint Action Committee (TPJAC).

Participants held candles and placards in silent tribute to the victims of the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including several innocent tourists. Among those who joined the vigil were prominent activists and public figures such as Sajaya, Sandhya, retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali, Maria Arifuddin (TPU, APCR), Navika Harshe (AIPC), Prof. Padmaja, Prof. Vishweshwar, Venkat Reddy, Meera Sanghamitra, Mufti Omer Abideen, Advocate Afsar Jahan, Sarah Mathews, Kiran Vissa, farmer activist Arshi Ayub, Deepti (women’s rights activist), Imran Siddiqui (tribal activist), and Dr. Usman (Jamaat-e-Islami Hind).

The event served as a powerful symbol of unity and solidarity, with attendees standing together to condemn the violence and express their grief over the tragic loss of life in Pahalgam.