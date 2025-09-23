Can’t Apply for Telangana New Indiramma Rs 50,000 Minority Women Scheme? You’re Not Alone, Portal is Down

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s recently launched Indiramma Minority Women Scheme, designed to provide Rs 50,000 in financial aid, is facing significant technical glitches on its online application portal. Minority welfare associations report that these issues are preventing thousands of eligible women from completing their applications, raising serious concerns about the scheme’s accessibility and timely implementation.

Also Read: Hyderabad Water Supply Cut: 24-Hour Shutdown Announced for Sept 24-25 (Full List of Affected Areas)

The scheme, officially named the Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana, is a key component of the ruling Congress government’s “six guarantees.” However, applicants and welfare activists have flagged major problems with the Telangana Online Beneficiary Management and Monitoring System (TGOBMMS) portal.

Portal Problems Frustrate Applicants

Leaders from various welfare associations have highlighted that the official portal is plagued with persistent technical issues. These problems include:

Slow server response times , leading to long waits.

, leading to long waits. Intermittent website downtime , making access unreliable.

, making access unreliable. Difficulties in uploading required documents, a critical step in the application process.

Social activist Kareem Ansari voiced concerns that these glitches disproportionately affect women in remote and underserved areas who often rely on limited mobile data and less advanced devices. He urged the government to strengthen its IT infrastructure to prevent the exclusion of the very beneficiaries the scheme aims to help.

What is the Indiramma Minority Women Scheme?

The scheme is a crucial initiative aimed at empowering economically disadvantaged women from minority communities.

Financial Aid: Provides a one-time grant of Rs 50,000 .

Provides a one-time grant of . Objective: To promote self-employment and financial independence.

To promote self-employment and financial independence. Eligible Beneficiaries: Widows, divorcees, orphans, and unmarried women.

Widows, divorcees, orphans, and unmarried women. Application Process: The process is exclusively online through the TGOBMMS portal, with no offline applications accepted.

This initiative was launched alongside another welfare program, the Revanth Anna ka Sahara Miskeen La Kosam, with a combined allocation of Rs 30 crore.

Government Assures Swift Action

Responding to the widespread complaints, Minister for Minority Welfare, Adluri Laxman Kumar, has assured that the government is aware of the technical issues. He stated that dedicated technical teams are actively working to resolve the glitches and enhance the portal’s capacity to handle the high volume of applications.

The government aims to ensure that its digital-first approach does not become a barrier for vulnerable populations. Plans to establish facilitation centers and provide back-end support are being considered to ensure equitable access for all eligible women.