Delhi

‘Can’t raise anti-Sanatan slogans’, Cong spokesperson Gourav Vallabh quits party

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday morning.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
'Can't raise anti-Sanatan slogans', Cong spokesperson Gourav Vallabh quits party
'Can't raise anti-Sanatan slogans', Cong spokesperson Gourav Vallabh quits party

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday morning.

Related Stories
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Tension prevails at Saidabad Polling Station; Malakpet Congress Candidate Attacked
Telangana: Amit Shah alleges secret understanding b/w BRS & Cong, urges support for BJP
Poll management holds the key as cliffhanger awaits Telangana
BRS, Cong, BJP in a free-for-all over freebies to woo Telangana voters

Vallabh took to social media platform X to announce his decision.

“The directionless path the Congress party is currently taking makes me uncomfortable. I cannot support anti-Sanatan slogans, nor can I criticize the country’s wealth creators day in and day out.

Therefore, I am resigning from all positions and the primary membership of the Congress party,” he said in a post.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button