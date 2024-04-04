‘Can’t raise anti-Sanatan slogans’, Cong spokesperson Gourav Vallabh quits party

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned from the primary membership of the party on Thursday morning.

Vallabh took to social media platform X to announce his decision.

“The directionless path the Congress party is currently taking makes me uncomfortable. I cannot support anti-Sanatan slogans, nor can I criticize the country’s wealth creators day in and day out.

कांग्रेस पार्टी आज जिस प्रकार से दिशाहीन होकर आगे बढ़ रही है,उसमें मैं ख़ुद को सहज महसूस नहीं कर पा रहा.मैं ना तो सनातन विरोधी नारे लगा सकता हूं और ना ही सुबह-शाम देश के वेल्थ क्रिएटर्स को गाली दे सकता.इसलिए मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी के सभी पदों व प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा दे रहाहूं pic.twitter.com/Xp9nFO80I6 — Prof. Gourav Vallabh (@GouravVallabh) April 4, 2024

Therefore, I am resigning from all positions and the primary membership of the Congress party,” he said in a post.