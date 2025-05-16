Car Catches Fire Near Raidurg Metro Station in Madhapur; Passengers Escape Unhurt

Hyderabad: A major accident was averted on Thursday evening near the Raidurg Metro Station in Madhapur, when a car suddenly caught fire while in motion. The incident caused panic among commuters in the busy area.

Passengers Escape Safely

According to eyewitnesses, the passengers in the car noticed smoke emerging and quickly exited the vehicle before the flames intensified. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and all occupants managed to escape safely.

Locals Alert Fire Department

Local residents and bystanders immediately informed the fire control room. Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the scene, supported by traffic police already on duty at the location. The police began initial efforts to control the fire while waiting for fire tenders to arrive.

Also Read: No Electric Poles in Future City? CM Revanth Orders Complete Underground Power Network in Hyderabad

Traffic Police Step In to Control Blaze

Traffic police officials attempted to douse the flames using fire extinguishers, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby vehicles or causing further hazards.

Cause of Fire Yet to Be Determined

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary suspicions point to a possible short circuit or engine overheating, but a detailed investigation is underway.

The incident caused temporary traffic disruption in the area, which was later brought under control. More details are awaited from fire and forensic departments.

Would you like this news translated into Telugu as well?