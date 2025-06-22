Car Catches Fire Near Telangana Assembly, No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: Panic erupted near the Telangana State Assembly on Saturday when a car suddenly caught fire, sending thick smoke into the air and disrupting traffic for a short period. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Car Engulfed in Flames, Completely Destroyed

The fire broke out unexpectedly, engulfing the vehicle within minutes. By the time emergency services arrived, the car was completely gutted. The fire department responded quickly and managed to extinguish the flames, preventing further damage or escalation.

Driver and Passenger Escape Unhurt

According to reports, both the driver and a passenger were inside the vehicle when the fire broke out. They acted swiftly and escaped without any injuries. Their timely exit prevented what could have been a tragic incident.

Traffic Disruption Near Assembly Area

The incident caused a temporary traffic slowdown near the Assembly due to the blaze and emergency response efforts. Traffic police were deployed to manage the situation and restore normal flow in the area.

Cause of Fire Yet to Be Determined

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, which remains unknown at this time. Preliminary suspicion points to a possible electrical short circuit, but officials are awaiting a detailed report.