Hyderabad: Car Catches Fire on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge; Two Escape Unhurt

Hyderabad: Panic gripped commuters on Thursday evening after a moving car caught fire on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge near Madhapur. The incident disrupted traffic movement towards Road No. 45, causing a slowdown in the evening rush.

Flames Erupt from Engine While Car Was in Motion

According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out suddenly from the engine compartment while the vehicle was in motion. Fortunately, the two occupants inside the car noticed the flames in time and managed to escape before the fire engulfed the vehicle completely.

Fire Tenders Rushed to the Spot

Firefighters from the nearest fire station were alerted and swiftly reached the scene. They began efforts to douse the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to other vehicles or infrastructure. Thick smoke could be seen rising from the vehicle, drawing attention from passersby and motorists on the bridge.

Traffic Movement Affected

The fire led to heavy traffic congestion on the Cable Bridge, especially towards Road No. 45. Madhapur Traffic Police were deployed to the spot and are working to regulate the movement of vehicles and clear the jam.

No Casualties Reported

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported. Authorities suspect an electrical short circuit or engine overheating as the possible cause of the fire, though a detailed investigation is yet to be conducted.

Motorists are advised to avoid the route for the time being and take alternate paths until traffic is fully restored.