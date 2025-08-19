Hyderabad

Car Falls into Drain During Rain in Hyderabad, Three Youths Rescued

A speeding car lost control and plunged into a drain during heavy rain in Babban Nagar, an old area of the city, on Monday night.

Mohammed Yousuf19 August 2025 - 16:36
Hyderabad: A speeding car lost control and plunged into a drain during heavy rain in Babban Nagar, an old area of the city, on Monday night.

The three youths in the car were rescued with great difficulty by locals and motorists who acted promptly. Fortunately, all three survived, though they sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the accident site and immediately shifted the youths to a nearby hospital. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf19 August 2025 - 16:36
