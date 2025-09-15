One Killed, Seven Injured as Car Overturns on ORR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A tragic accident on the Outer Ring Road near Abdullapurmet claimed the life of a software engineer and left seven others injured on Sunday.

According to police, the victims, all employees of Infosys, were returning after offering prayers at the Sarala Maisamma temple when the driver lost control of the car, causing it to overturn.

The deceased has been identified as Soumya Reddy, a native of Vavilala in Jinnaram mandal of Sangareddy district. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and said further investigation is underway.