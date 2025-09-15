Hyderabad

One Killed, Seven Injured as Car Overturns on ORR in Hyderabad

A tragic accident on the Outer Ring Road near Abdullapurmet claimed the life of a software engineer and left seven others injured on Sunday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf15 September 2025 - 18:35
According to police, the victims, all employees of Infosys, were returning after offering prayers at the Sarala Maisamma temple when the driver lost control of the car, causing it to overturn.

The deceased has been identified as Soumya Reddy, a native of Vavilala in Jinnaram mandal of Sangareddy district. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and said further investigation is underway.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
