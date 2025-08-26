Car Overturns on PVNR Expressway, Minor Injuries Reported, Traffic Hit

Hyderabad: A car accident on the PVNR Expressway on Monday caused major traffic disruption after a speeding vehicle overturned and fell onto the opposite carriageway.

According to Cyberabad Traffic Police, the mishap occurred due to overspeeding. The occupants of the vehicle sustained only minor injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The incident led to heavy traffic congestion on both sides of the expressway, with commuters facing delays during peak hours.

Authorities have urged motorists to strictly avoid overspeeding and to follow lane discipline to ensure road safety.