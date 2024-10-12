Crime & Accidents

Car Plunges into Canal; Young Man Rescues Father and Daughters

In a dramatic incident in West Godavari district, a car plunged into a canal near the sugar factory in Tanuku. The vehicle was completely submerged in water.

Mohammed Yousuf12 October 2024 - 14:02
Hyderabad: In a dramatic incident in West Godavari district, a car plunged into a canal near the sugar factory in Tanuku. The vehicle was completely submerged in water.

A quick-thinking young man responded immediately, diving into the canal to rescue the occupants. He broke the car’s window with a rod and successfully saved a father and his two daughters trapped inside.

Local authorities have praised the young man’s bravery and are investigating the circumstances that led to the vehicle’s plunge into the canal.

