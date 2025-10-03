Festive Joy Turns to Tragedy: Car Rams into Home, Young Boy Dies

Tragedy struck on a festive day in Doragallu village of Mudigubba mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district, when a car lost control and rammed into a house, claiming the life of a young boy.

According to local reports, the incident occurred after Balaji, a resident of the village, performed a ritual at a nearby temple for his newly purchased car. Shortly after the ceremony, he was driving back home when the accident took place.

As the vehicle approached a residential colony, Balaji is said to have mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The sudden burst of speed caused the car to swerve off course and crash into a house.

The impact was so severe that a child inside the house was fatally injured and died on the spot. Shock and grief gripped the community as news of the accident spread, turning a festive occasion into one of mourning.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The authorities have also urged people to exercise greater caution while driving, especially after temple rituals, when roads are often crowded and excitement levels are high.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of how a single error behind the wheel can end in devastating consequences.