Car trying to avoid hitting leopard overturns, woman killed

Hyderabad: A woman was killed when a car overturned while trying to avoid hitting a leopard in Telangana’s Nizamabad district.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Yellammakunta, police said.

The deceased was identified as Lalitha, a resident of Yacharam village in Kamareddy district. Her husband Prabhakar sustained critical injuries and was admitted to hospital.

United Nizamabad district in the past reported accidents involving leopards.

A leopard was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on National Highway 44 near Chandrayanapally in February 2023.

In September 2022, a leopard was killed after being hit by an unknown speeding vehicle on National Highway 44 in the Daggi forest area.

Forest officials say due to growing man-animal conflict, leopards are dying in road and rail accidents.

Animal conservation activists have been demanding that the speed of vehicles on highways passing through forests be controlled to prevent such accidents. They have also suggested the construction of underpasses and bridges in forests for animals.