Cart Vendor Jagdish Arrested for Molesting 11-Year-Old Girl, Video Goes Viral 

A disturbing incident of molestation involving an 11-year-old girl by a cart vendor in Modinagar, Ghaziabad, has come to light after a video of the act went viral on social media. The accused, identified as Jagdish, has been arrested by the police following public outrage and a complaint filed by the victim’s family.

Video Evidence Leads to Arrest

The incident occurred when the minor girl went to the vendor’s cart to buy an item. In the viral video, the accused is seen inappropriately touching the girl, placing his hand around her waist and touching her breast. Another minor girl was also present near the cart at the time. The footage, recorded by an onlooker, spread rapidly on social media, prompting police action.

Family Demands Justice

The victim’s family stated that they were unaware of the incident until the video surfaced. They claimed that the accused frequently visited the area selling children’s items and took advantage of the girl’s innocence. The child, being too young to comprehend the crime, did not report the matter earlier. The family has demanded strict punishment for the accused to prevent such acts in the future

Police Investigation Underway

After the video went viral, the Modinagar Police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and arrested the accused. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and the viral video as part of the investigation. Police officials assured that strict action would be taken against the perpetrator.

Calls for Child Safety Awareness

The incident has sparked concerns about child safety, with many emphasizing the need to educate children about “good touch and bad touch.” Parents have been urged to monitor their children’s movements and interactions to prevent such incidents.

As the investigation continues, the case highlights the alarming prevalence of crimes against minors and the role of social media in bringing such incidents to light.