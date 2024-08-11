CAS defers decision on Vinesh’s appeal against disqualification to Sunday evening

Paris: The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will take another day before deciding on Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification from the women’s 50kg free-style final of the Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old was disqualified for being 100gm overweight at the time on weigh-in on Wednesday. The much-anticipated verdict on her appeal was earlier due to be announced this evening.

“The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6pm on August 11, 2024, for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee to issue a decision,” the IOA said in a statement.

“The reasoned order will be issued at a later date,” it added.

According to an IOA source, the decision is likely to be made public only on August 13, two days after the conclusion of the Games in Paris.