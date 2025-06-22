Case Filed Against Vijay Deverakonda for Alleged Insult to Tribals During Film Event

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. This comes after he allegedly made derogatory remarks comparing India-Pakistan tensions to tribal conflicts during a pre-release event at JRC Convention Centre.

The complaint, filed on May 26, was lodged by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, also known as Ashok Rathod, the State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities.

Allegation: Remarks Linked Tribals to Terrorism

According to Raidurgam Inspector Ch. Venkanna, Deverakonda’s remarks allegedly drew a comparison between tribal disputes and cross-border terrorism, which the complainant deemed offensive and discriminatory toward tribal communities.

The Raidurgam police have booked the actor under Section 3(1)(r) of the SC/ST (PoA) Act, which deals with intentional insult and intimidation with intent to humiliate a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe.

Investigation Underway

The case is currently under investigation, with Madhapur ACP Ch. Sreedhar overseeing the probe. Officials stated that the investigation will determine whether the actor’s comments constituted a violation of the law.

Background: Pre-Release Event Controversy

The incident occurred during a promotional event for an upcoming film, where Deverakonda allegedly made a controversial analogy that has sparked backlash among tribal rights groups and Dalit organizations across Telangana.