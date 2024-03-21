Case of Celebrating Pakistan’s Win Proven False: 19 Innocent Muslims Released After 6 Years

Hyderabad: The case filed against 19 Muslims for allegedly celebrating Pakistan’s victory during the Cricket Champions Trophy 2017 in India has been proven false.

According to the news website ‘Article 14’, the accusers, six years after the allegations, stated that they were coerced by the police into giving false statements. Subsequently, the court in Madhya Pradesh dismissed the case.

The individuals, who were released in October 2023, claimed that their lives were ruined by the fabricated case. They alleged that they were physically abused and mistreated while in police custody. Shockingly, following this fabricated incident, the father of two children from Mohad village, aged 40, took his own life in 2019.

One of the accused killed himself in 2019. Thanks to the witch hunting of the media and the star Anchors for labeling Muslims Traitors or Terrorists.

This is how angry @RubikaLiyaquat was during the debate when there were sedition charges against 19 Tribal Muslims for raising… pic.twitter.com/AATUZOu1OZ — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) March 20, 2024

These innocent individuals hail from Mohad village in Madhya Pradesh. They mentioned that even now, the residents of the village refrain from watching cricket matches between India and Pakistan due to the trauma of Muslims being targeted.

The village headman, Rafiq Tadvi, stated, “The impact of this incident is so deep that the villagers neither play cricket nor watch any India-Pakistan match on TV.”

This incident dates back to June 18, 2017, when Pakistan defeated India in the final of the Champions Trophy at The Oval, London. After the news of celebrating Pakistan’s win emerged, the accused were arrested by the police and charged under the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Conspiracy Act.

In October 2023, the court acquitted the accused considering all evidence and witnesses, stating that there was no evidence that they had chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan.