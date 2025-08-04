Case Registered Against Woman Under POCSO Act for Kidnapping and Marrying Minor Boy

The Sutopalli police in Khammam district have registered a case against a woman under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, for allegedly kidnapping and marrying a minor boy.

According to police, the parents of a boy from Kestram village in Sutopalli mandal filed a complaint on March 17, stating that their son had gone to appear for the Intermediate First Year examination and never returned. The police registered a missing person case and launched an investigation.

During the investigation, using the boy’s call records and WhatsApp chats, police discovered that he was in a relationship with a woman named Triveni, a resident of Kalvar Municipality. Based on this information, they pursued the case from that angle.

To gather more details, police questioned Triveni’s mother and sister. They revealed that Triveni had been married twice before, worked at a prominent hospital in Sutopalli, and had left both husbands. They claimed they had no further knowledge of her whereabouts.

The police traced Triveni to Vellisuram village on the outskirts of Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, based on a photo she had posted on Instagram. Two police teams were formed to locate and apprehend her.

Triveni was arrested on Saturday night, booked under the POCSO Act, and remanded to judicial custody. The minor boy was also brought back to Sutopalli.

Police officials confirmed that further legal action is being taken to ensure the protection of the minor’s rights.