Casemiro Discusses Real Madrid’s Comeback Victory Against Man City in UEFA Champions League

Manchester: Casemiro, the Manchester United midfielder who joined from Real Madrid in 2022, reflected on his former team’s remarkable comeback win over Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian, who was part of one of the most formidable midfield trios in football history at Real Madrid, emphasized that the comeback wasn’t surprising to him.

“It wasn’t a surprise to me. Madrid almost always does it, and everyone knows the history of this team and what it is capable of doing. Madrid always grows until the end and never gives up,” Casemiro shared with AS Diario, a Spanish news outlet.

A Special Champions League Night at the Bernabeu



Casemiro, who has won the prestigious UEFA Champions League five times with Real Madrid, knew his former team would fight back, even when they were trailing 2-1. Despite facing a tough opponent in Manchester City and a renowned coach like Pep Guardiola, he had faith that Real Madrid would find a way.

“The return leg will be at the Bernabeu with a great result after the 2-3. It won’t be easy, but the Bernabeu on those Champions League nights is very special,” said Casemiro. He also expressed his wishes for his former teammates, hoping they could overcome City and make it to the last 16.

Real Madrid’s Dramatic First Leg Victory



Real Madrid’s win against Manchester City came in dramatic fashion, with two late goals from Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham after they were trailing 1-2, following a brace from City’s Erling Haaland. The result sets up an exciting second-leg match at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Casemiro Reflects on His Manchester United Journey



Since moving to Manchester United, Casemiro’s star power has slightly faded as he has struggled to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League. Although he has featured in 22 of the 25 games this season, he has started 11 league matches and made four cameo appearances from the bench.

“I’d like to play more, of course. I don’t know any player who doesn’t want to play and help,” Casemiro admitted. “I approach things with respect for my teammates and the technical committee. And above all, I respect United, a club to which I’m very grateful.”

Casemiro’s Commitment to Manchester United



Despite his limited playing time, Casemiro remains grateful to Manchester United and intends to fulfill the remainder of his one-and-a-half-year contract. He expressed his satisfaction with his life in Manchester, mentioning that both he and his family have adapted well, and that he feels comfortable at the club.

“I’m comfortable here and so is my family. They’ve adapted, we speak English. I’m very grateful to the Old Trafford fans and to the club,” Casemiro concluded, while adding that, like every player, he would prefer more playing time but respects his role at the club.