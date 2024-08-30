Cash, drugs worth Rs 5.71 crore seized in J&K since MCC imposition

Jammu: The Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday that enforcement agencies have seized Rs 5.71 crore worth of cash and other materials including drugs and liquor in the first 12 days of the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In its mission to uphold the sanctity of electoral process and to accomplish the mission of the ECI to provide an equitable field to all the contestants in the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024, the enforcement agencies across the Union Territory seized Rs 5.71 crore worth of cash and other material including drugs and liquor in the first 12 days of enforcement of MCC,” a statement from the office of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

“The cash and other freebies seized were meant for influencing the voters during the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election which are scheduled to commence from September 18, 2024 in three phases across the Union Territory wherein above 88 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise.

“From the date of announcement of the General Election to Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir by Election Commission of India, Rs 5.71 crore worth drugs, cash and liquor have been seized by various enforcement agencies in the J&K Union Territory in first 12 days of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct,” the CEO office release added.

The police made seizures worth Rs 5.02 crore while NCB recovered items worth Rs 11 lakh, among the articles held back.

The statement said that to monitor various election-related activities and also check Model Code of Conduct compliance, a Command and Control Room has been established at the CEO office in Jammu and Srinagar.

Similar mini-control rooms have also been established in every DEO office which are functioning 24 hours.

All electronic media channels and social media platforms are monitored here and if any violation is detected, is reported and the concerned RO/ARO issues notice, the statement mentioned.