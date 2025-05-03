Caste Census Announcement by Centre Victory for Telangana, Says Deputy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday hailed the Centre’s announcement to conduct a caste census, calling it a victory for Telangana and the Congress party’s sustained efforts. He credited the Telangana government’s initiative as the driving force behind the Centre’s decision.

Speaking at a felicitation event in Khammam, Vikramarka said that under the guidance of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Telangana conducted a meticulous and scientific caste census—the first such successful effort in the country since 1930.

“The Telangana people’s government has scientifically conducted a caste census, making the state a role model for the entire country,” he said.

First Caste Census Since Independence

Highlighting the historical importance, Vikramarka noted that no caste census had been carried out since 1930, and Telangana’s effort marked a post-independence milestone. He emphasized that despite the complexities involved, the Revanth Reddy-led cabinet completed the census within 50–55 days.

Caste Census to Shape Policy

Vikramarka affirmed that the state government is committed to using the caste census findings in policymaking to ensure equitable development.

“After India gained independence, it was only in Telangana that such a comprehensive caste census was carried out successfully without any objections,” he said.

Push for BC Reservation and Public Access to Data

The Deputy CM also mentioned that a resolution seeking 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) was passed in the Telangana Assembly and submitted to the Centre.

He urged the Modi government to make the results of the caste census public, saying that BC communities should support the government’s efforts to promote inclusive governance.

Centre’s Announcement

The BJP-led Union government recently announced that caste enumeration would be part of the next national census, promising it will be done in a “transparent” manner. The move marks a significant shift in national policy and follows growing demands from several states and political parties for updated caste data to frame welfare schemes more effectively.

With Telangana now at the forefront of this shift, the state’s leadership hopes its efforts will serve as a blueprint for the rest of India.