Caste Survey or Political Trap? BJP’s Kishan Reddy Raises Serious Allegations

New Delhi: Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy has criticized the Congress-led Telangana government, stating that what they carried out was not a caste census, but merely a caste survey, lacking scientific credibility and transparency.

Kishan Reddy: Telangana’s Survey “Anti-Backward Classes”

Addressing the media in New Delhi on Thursday, Reddy accused the Telangana government of conducting an “anti-BC” exercise under the guise of a caste survey. He alleged that the methodology used resembled a “Thoothukudi mantra” (a term implying chaotic or flawed execution).

“The Telangana government published the survey results once, then again citing errors. This is not scientific. It is a political gimmick against Backward Classes (BCs),” he said.

No Inclusion of Muslims in BCs in BJP’s Planned Census

Reddy clarified the BJP’s stand on caste enumeration, asserting that the party’s upcoming caste census, expected to begin in 2026, will be done in line with the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s verdict.

Also Read: Heavy Rainfall Causes Widespread Waterlogging in Delhi; Government Promises Swift Response

“There is no question of including Muslims in the BC list. No one will be added based on religion,” he said.

Congress Accused of Divisive Politics Since Independence

Reddy accused the Congress party of fostering divisiveness in society, both in the name of religion and caste. He ridiculed Rahul Gandhi for claiming that the Centre agreed to caste enumeration due to his pressure, comparing the Congress party to a “dog walking under a bullock cart” – implying it believes it’s leading when it’s merely following.

“It’s ridiculous for Congress to think it can dictate how the government functions,” he added.

Census Act Amendment Required for Nationwide Caste Census

The BJP leader emphasized that a comprehensive caste census would be conducted only after amending the Census Act, 1948 to include ‘caste’ as an official parameter.

“We will push for this amendment in the next session of Parliament. The process will begin after that,” Reddy confirmed.

Congress-Ruled States “Unstable”, Says Reddy

Taking a swipe at the political strength of Congress, Reddy said that the three Congress-ruled states were “like a nose that will be blown away with a sneeze,” suggesting that the party’s presence is weak and vulnerable.