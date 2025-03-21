CBI Arrests Senior Power Grid Corporation Officials in Rs 2.4 Lakh Bribery Scandal

Ajmer: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cracked down on a high-profile bribery case, arresting a Senior General Manager of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

(PGCIL) and a Deputy General Manager (DGM) of private firm M/s KEC International Ltd. The duo was caught red-handed in a sting operation while allegedly exchanging a bribe of Rs 2.4 lakh.

Bribery Case Unfolds: Senior Officials Caught Red-Handed

According to CBI sources, the bribery case revolves around illicit favors granted in the processing and approval of contract-related bills between PGCIL and KEC International Ltd. The investigative agency registered a case on March 19 against six accused individuals, including the Senior GM of PGCIL posted in Ajmer and key representatives from KEC International Ltd., a Mumbai-based company.

The accused official at PGCIL allegedly played a crucial role in expediting the processing of payments for contracts awarded to KEC International Ltd. in return for illegal financial gains. CBI sources revealed that the sting operation, conducted on March 19, successfully captured the Sr. GM accepting a bribe of Rs 2.4 lakh from Suman Singh, DGM of KEC International Ltd., at a pre-arranged location in Sikar, Rajasthan.

CBI Launches Searches at Multiple Locations

Following the arrests, the CBI carried out extensive searches at various locations linked to the accused, including residences and office premises in Sikar, Jaipur, and Mohali. Officials reported that multiple incriminating documents, digital records, and other crucial evidence were recovered during the raids.

Who Are the Accused?

The individuals arrested and named in the bribery case include:

Arrested Individuals:

Uday Kumar – Senior General Manager (Sr. GM), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL), Ajmer Suman Singh – Deputy General Manager (DGM), M/s KEC International Ltd. (KECIL), Jaipur

Individuals Named in the FIR:

Jabraj Singh – Vice President & Head, Transmission & Distribution (T&D), North India, M/s KEC International Ltd. Atul Agrawal – Senior Manager, Finance & Accounts (F&A), M/s KEC International Ltd., Jaipur Ashutosh Kumar – Employee, M/s KEC International Ltd., Sikar M/s KEC International Ltd. – Mumbai-based private company Other unidentified public servants and private individuals

CBI’s Focus on Curbing Corruption in Public Sector Undertakings

The CBI’s swift action against the accused officials underscores the agency’s commitment to cracking down on corruption within public sector undertakings (PSUs). This case brings attention to the prevalent issue of bribery in high-value government contracts, where private firms attempt to manipulate officials to gain undue advantages.

According to legal experts, those convicted under anti-corruption laws face severe penalties, including imprisonment and financial penalties. This case highlights the critical need for stringent monitoring and transparency in government contract approvals.

Public Sector Bribery Cases on the Rise

This latest arrest in the Power Grid bribery scandal is part of a larger trend of corruption cases emerging across India’s public sector. Over the years, the CBI has uncovered multiple bribery and fraud cases involving PSUs, pointing to systemic issues in government contracting processes. Industry insiders argue that increased digital tracking, stringent audits, and whistleblower protection laws could help curb such corrupt practices.

What Happens Next?

The accused individuals are currently in CBI custody for further interrogation. The agency is expected to investigate deeper links, scrutinizing financial transactions, contract details, and communication records to determine the full extent of the bribery network. Legal proceedings are set to begin soon, with the potential for additional arrests if further evidence emerges.

The CBI has urged the public and corporate entities to report any knowledge of corrupt practices within the system to help foster a transparent and accountable governance framework.