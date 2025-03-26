Bengal School Job Case: CBI Collects Handwriting Specimens of Accused

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to intensify its probe into the cash-for-school-job scam in West Bengal by collecting handwriting specimens from key accused individuals. The move aims to strengthen the investigation by verifying financial records and corroborating evidence related to the case.

Handwriting Samples Collected from Accused

According to sources, the CBI has taken handwriting samples from an alleged middleman, Arun Hazra, along with six of his sub-agents. These samples will be compared with texts found in several diaries recovered by the investigating officials. The diaries reportedly contain detailed records of illicit financial transactions and payment entries linked to the recruitment scam.

Arun Hazra, who has already been named as an accused in the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is a crucial figure in the scam. The ED, which is conducting a parallel investigation into money laundering aspects of the case, had earlier identified Hazra as a key intermediary facilitating illegal appointments in state-run schools.

Massive Cash Transactions Uncovered

Sources reveal that the investigation has unearthed staggering cash transactions linked to the scam. As per entries in the recovered diaries, Hazra allegedly handed over approximately Rs 39 crore to another prime accused, Sujay Krishna Bhadra. The money was collected from aspirants seeking teaching and non-teaching jobs in government schools.

The breakdown of the bribes allegedly paid is as follows:

Rs 12 crore for primary teacher positions

for primary teacher positions Rs 15 crore for Group-D non-teaching staff roles

for Group-D non-teaching staff roles Rs 9 crore for Group-C non-teaching staff positions

for Group-C non-teaching staff positions Rs 3 crore for various other school posts

Previous Investigations and Voice Sample Collection

In addition to handwriting specimens, the CBI has also collected voice samples of both Arun Hazra and Sujay Krishna Bhadra. These samples will be examined to determine their involvement in the scam and to authenticate recorded conversations that may serve as crucial evidence in the investigation.

Legal Developments and Court Proceedings

The case has already seen significant legal proceedings, with multiple accused individuals facing trial. Recently, the court recorded the statement of Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya, the son-in-law of former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Secretary-General Partha Chatterjee. Following his testimony, the court granted Bhattacharya’s plea for exemption from being named as an accused in the case.

Meanwhile, Partha Chatterjee remains behind bars, despite several other accused individuals securing bail. Although he was granted bail in the ED-registered case, he continues to be detained due to a separate case filed by the CBI, which is investigating criminal conspiracy and corruption charges.

Trial Underway in Special Court

The trial related to the school job scam is ongoing at the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Kolkata. With the CBI and ED continuing to uncover new evidence, more legal action is expected in the coming weeks.

The school recruitment scam has sent shockwaves across West Bengal’s political and educational landscape, raising concerns over large-scale corruption in the appointment of teachers and school staff. As the investigation deepens, authorities remain focused on ensuring justice and holding those responsible accountable.

What’s Next?

With new evidence surfacing, the CBI is likely to intensify its probe further. More suspects may be questioned, and additional financial records scrutinized to trace the entire money trail. The legal battle surrounding the case is expected to remain in the spotlight as authorities push forward with prosecution efforts.

Stay tuned for further updates as the investigation unfolds.