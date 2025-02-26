CBI Names ‘Abhishek Banerjee’ in Job Scam Charge Sheet, TMC MP Calls It ‘Fishing Expedition’

Kolkata: West Bengal’s political landscape witnessed a major stir on Wednesday after reports surfaced that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had named an “Abhishek Banerjee” in its third supplementary charge sheet related to the multi-crore cash-for-school jobs scam.

The charge sheet, submitted recently, references a 2017 audio recording where a person named Abhishek Banerjee allegedly demanded ₹15 crore for illegal appointments.

CBI Remains Silent on Identity of ‘Abhishek Banerjee’

The charge sheet does not clarify whether this individual is Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, political opponents have long accused the TMC leader of involvement in the scam.

Banerjee has previously appeared before the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times for questioning in connection with the alleged recruitment irregularities.

TMC MP’s Legal Team Rejects Allegations

Later in the day, Banerjee’s lawyer, Sanjay Basu, released a statement dismissing the charge sheet’s claims as “misleading and unsubstantiated.” He labeled it a “fishing expedition aimed at harassing my client.”

CBI’s Charge Sheet Highlights Bribe Demand and Audio Evidence

The 28-page charge sheet, filed on February 21, indicts Sujay Krishna Bhadra, also known as ‘Kalighater Kaku’ (Kalighat’s Uncle), along with two others, in connection with fraudulent teacher appointments through the 2014 Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

CBI identifies Bhadra as the Chief Operating Officer of M/S Leaps and Bounds Private Limited, a company where the ED had previously listed Abhishek Banerjee as a former director.

The charge sheet details a 2017 meeting at Bhadra’s residence in Behala, attended by accused persons Kuntal Ghosh, Shantanu Banerjee, Aurobindo Roy Barman, and Surajit Chanda.

CBI states that Kuntal Ghosh instructed his staff member, Aurobindo Roy Barman , to secretly record the conversation, which was later recovered from his laptop during the investigation.

, to secretly record the conversation, which was later recovered from his laptop during the investigation. The audio allegedly reveals discussions on bribes collected from ineligible candidates for securing illegal jobs through former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee .

through former Education Minister . The agency claims that a rift emerged between Abhishek Banerjee and Chatterjee over the bribe amounts.

₹100 Crore Bribery Plot Uncovered

The charge sheet further reveals plans by Bhadra, Shantanu Banerjee, and Kuntal Ghosh to collect ₹100 crore in bribes from an additional 2,000 candidates.

The amount was reportedly intended to pay ₹20 crore each to Partha Chatterjee, Abhishek Banerjee, and Manik Bhattacharya (ex-primary board president and TMC MLA, now out on bail).

(ex-primary board president and TMC MLA, now out on bail). The remaining sum was to be divided among other accused individuals.

TMC MP Slams Political Targeting

Reacting to the allegations, Abhishek Banerjee accused the CBI of politically motivated actions. His statement reads:

“Despite my full cooperation with the CBI and ED, these agencies have resorted to baseless allegations.”

“Notably, the ED has not filed any charge sheet against me, proving the absence of incriminating material.”

“This charge sheet is a politically driven narrative aimed at tarnishing my reputation.”

Banerjee further claimed that the CBI’s allegations lacked corroborative evidence, with no supporting documents attached to the charge sheet.

Vows to Fight Legal Battle

The TMC leader referred to previous unsuccessful attempts by the ED to implicate him and alleged that political forces were now using the CBI to push their agenda.

“This is yet another attempt to misuse central agencies for political gains.”

“I will fight relentlessly to expose this conspiracy and ensure justice prevails.”

The case is expected to trigger further political confrontations in the run-up to upcoming elections.