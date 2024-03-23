CBI raid at South Kolkata residence of Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra’s father

Kolkata: A CBI team is conducting a raid since Saturday morning at the South Kolkata residence of DL Moitra, father of Trinamool Congress leader, Mahua Moitra.

Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha earlier in connection with the alleged cash for query scam.

The Trinamool Congress has re-nominated Moitra from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in Nadia District, from where she was elected in 2019.

Sources said that CBI sleuths reached a residential flat belonging to businessman DL Moitra, at a housing complex christened ‘Ratnabali’ at New Alipore area in South Kolkata.

The CBI team was escorted by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. However, the central agency officers were totally tight-lipped about the reason behind the raids.

It is learnt that Mahua Moitra does not stay at the flat and on Saturday morning her father was also not present when the central team reached there.

For the last few days there has been a flurry of raids by the ED and CBI in different pockets of West Bengal.

On Friday, the ED raided the residence of West Bengal Minister of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Textiles Department, Chandranath Sinha, in Birbhum District.

Sources said that the ED sleuths recovered cash worth Rs 41 lakh and some incriminating documents from his place.

Although the minister was not arrested by the ED sleuths, sources said he was unable to give satisfactory answers about the source of the cash recovered from his residence.