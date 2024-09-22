Karnataka

CBI recovers Rs 25 lakh from customs superintendent facing bribery charges

The CBI has recovered Rs 25 lakh cash from a superintendent of customs posted at Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru during a search in connection with a bribery case against him, officials said Sunday.

Fouzia Farhana
198 1 minute read
CBI recovers Rs 25 lakh from customs superintendent facing bribery charges
CBI recovers Rs 25 lakh from customs superintendent facing bribery charges

New Delhi: The CBI has recovered Rs 25 lakh cash from a superintendent of customs posted at Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru during a search in connection with a bribery case against him, officials said Sunday.

The central probe agency received the inputs that Superintendent Ramesh Chandra Tripathi was allegedly enriching himself by accepting bribes following which a case was registered against him, they said.

The CBI and vigilance officers of Customs and Central Tax conducted a joint operation on Friday and Saturday, the officials said.

“During the course of this operation, CBI recovered over Rs 25 lakh from the possession of accused Superintendent of Customs,” a CBI spokesperson said.

Searches were also conducted at the residence of Tripathi in Bengaluru which led to recovery of incriminating documents, he said.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana
198 1 minute read

Related Articles

Judge Expresses Regret for Referring to Area in Bengaluru as Pakistan

Judge Expresses Regret for Referring to Area in Bengaluru as Pakistan

Violence during Ganesh Visarjan processions puts Congress in spot

Violence during Ganesh Visarjan processions puts Congress in spot

Bengaluru barbarity: young woman murdered at her home, body chopped into 30 pieces, stuffed into fridge (Lead)

Bengaluru barbarity: young woman murdered at her home, body chopped into 30 pieces, stuffed into fridge (Lead)

Shocking Crime in Bengaluru: Body of Young Woman Found Chopped into 30 Pieces

Shocking Crime in Bengaluru: Body of Young Woman Found Chopped into 30 Pieces

Back to top button