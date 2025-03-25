CBI Submits Closure Report in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Inquiry: No Foul Play Found

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has officially filed a closure report in the investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death, ruling out foul play. The CBI’s report, which was submitted to a special court in Mumbai, has left many wondering whether the findings will be upheld or if further scrutiny will be required.

CBI’s Final Findings in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case

The CBI’s closure report brings an official end to the nearly four-and-a-half-year investigation into Rajput’s demise, which has been surrounded by controversy, rumors, and media speculation. The investigative agency concluded that there was no evidence of criminal activity involved in the actor’s death. The case, which has captivated millions across India and the world, will now be subject to the decision of a Mumbai court.

Satish Maneshinde’s Response to CBI’s Report

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, representing actress Rhea Chakraborty, shared a statement following the submission of the closure report. He expressed appreciation for the thoroughness with which the CBI investigated all potential angles. Maneshinde also spoke out against the rampant misinformation spread on social media, which fueled baseless speculation and targeted innocent individuals, particularly Rhea Chakraborty, who was unjustly implicated in the case.

Also Read: Telangana: Activists Demand Reallocation of Rs. 70 Crore Iftar Funds for Minority Welfare

Maneshinde emphasized the hardships faced by Rhea and her family during this time, noting the unjust treatment they received, including Rhea’s 27-day custody. He also expressed his pride in defending her and the Chakraborty family, underscoring their resilience in the face of adversity.

Rhea Chakraborty’s Family Background and Support

Rhea Chakraborty’s father, Lt. Col. Indrajit Chakraborty, played a key role in supporting his daughter’s aspirations in the entertainment industry. A former officer in the Indian Army, Lt. Col. Chakraborty transitioned from a medical career to administrative roles, eventually relocating to Mumbai to help Rhea pursue her dream of becoming an actress. His commitment to supporting his daughter has been a cornerstone of Rhea’s journey in the film industry.

Timeline of Events and Legal Proceedings in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Following his death, his father filed a complaint accusing Rhea and her family of financial exploitation and abetment to suicide. The case was handed over to the CBI, and forensic experts from AIIMS ruled out poisoning or strangulation.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and several other individuals were questioned, and the investigation also extended to a drug-related inquiry, with Rhea and her brother facing charges from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). However, they were later granted bail.

With the CBI’s closure report now submitted, the case will be reviewed by the Bandra magistrate court, with a hearing scheduled for April 8. If the court accepts the CBI’s findings, the case will officially be closed.

The Road Ahead: The Case’s Ongoing Impact on Bollywood and Public Opinion

Though the case may be nearing closure, the emotional weight of the investigation still resonates within Bollywood and among Rajput’s fans. Some individuals continue to question the circumstances surrounding his death, while others stand in support of Rhea Chakraborty, including actress Pooja Bhatt, who has publicly backed her during the ordeal.

As the investigation comes to a close, the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues to stir deep emotions, marking a significant chapter in Indian entertainment history.