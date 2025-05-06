India

CBSE 2025 Results Expected This Week – Sites to Watch!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to declare the CBSE Board Results 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 this week. More than 42 lakh students who appeared for the exams are eagerly awaiting their CBSE marksheets, which will be made available online on official websites.

Safiya Begum6 May 2025 - 14:10
CBSE 2025 Results Expected This Week – Sites to Watch!
CBSE 2025 Results Expected This Week – Sites to Watch!

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to declare the CBSE Board Results 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 this week. More than 42 lakh students who appeared for the exams are eagerly awaiting their CBSE marksheets, which will be made available online on official websites.

Where to Check CBSE Results 2025 Online

Students can access their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results through these official portals:

Additionally, students can download their digital marksheets via the DigiLocker app or website.

Steps to Download CBSE 10th & 12th Marksheet 2025

To check and download your CBSE scorecard, follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in
  2. Click on the ‘Results’ section
  3. Select the link for ‘CBSE Class 10th or 12th Results 2025’
  4. Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin
  5. View and download your marksheet
  6. Save it for future academic references

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu to Make History with Sabarimala Visit on May 19

CBSE Exams 2025 Overview

  • Exam start date: February 15, 2025
  • Class 10 exam end date: March 18, 2025
  • Class 12 exam end date: April 4, 2025
  • Total students appeared: 42 lakh
    • Class 10: 24.12 lakh
    • Class 12: 17.88 lakh

Expected CBSE Result Date 2025

Though the CBSE has not officially confirmed the result date, based on previous trends—like last year’s results released on May 13—students can expect the CBSE 2025 results to be announced around the second week of May.

CBSE Class 12 Pass Percentages (Previous Years)

YearPass Percentage
202487.98%
202387.33%
202292.71%
202199.37% (COVID-19 criteria)
202088.78%

Important Tips for Students

  • Keep your admit card handy to ensure quick access to your results
  • Monitor the official CBSE and DigiLocker websites for real-time updates
  • In case of website traffic, try again after some time or use DigiLocker for faster access

Tags
Safiya Begum6 May 2025 - 14:10
Back to top button