CBSE 2025 Results Expected This Week – Sites to Watch!
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to declare the CBSE Board Results 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 this week. More than 42 lakh students who appeared for the exams are eagerly awaiting their CBSE marksheets, which will be made available online on official websites.
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to declare the CBSE Board Results 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 this week. More than 42 lakh students who appeared for the exams are eagerly awaiting their CBSE marksheets, which will be made available online on official websites.
Table of Contents
Where to Check CBSE Results 2025 Online
Students can access their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results through these official portals:
Additionally, students can download their digital marksheets via the DigiLocker app or website.
Steps to Download CBSE 10th & 12th Marksheet 2025
To check and download your CBSE scorecard, follow these simple steps:
- Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in
- Click on the ‘Results’ section
- Select the link for ‘CBSE Class 10th or 12th Results 2025’
- Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin
- View and download your marksheet
- Save it for future academic references
Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu to Make History with Sabarimala Visit on May 19
CBSE Exams 2025 Overview
- Exam start date: February 15, 2025
- Class 10 exam end date: March 18, 2025
- Class 12 exam end date: April 4, 2025
- Total students appeared: 42 lakh
- Class 10: 24.12 lakh
- Class 12: 17.88 lakh
Expected CBSE Result Date 2025
Though the CBSE has not officially confirmed the result date, based on previous trends—like last year’s results released on May 13—students can expect the CBSE 2025 results to be announced around the second week of May.
CBSE Class 12 Pass Percentages (Previous Years)
|Year
|Pass Percentage
|2024
|87.98%
|2023
|87.33%
|2022
|92.71%
|2021
|99.37% (COVID-19 criteria)
|2020
|88.78%
Important Tips for Students
- Keep your admit card handy to ensure quick access to your results
- Monitor the official CBSE and DigiLocker websites for real-time updates
- In case of website traffic, try again after some time or use DigiLocker for faster access