CBSE 2025 Results Expected This Week – Sites to Watch!

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to declare the CBSE Board Results 2025 for both Class 10 and Class 12 this week. More than 42 lakh students who appeared for the exams are eagerly awaiting their CBSE marksheets, which will be made available online on official websites.

Where to Check CBSE Results 2025 Online

Students can access their CBSE Class 10 and 12 results through these official portals:

Additionally, students can download their digital marksheets via the DigiLocker app or website.

Steps to Download CBSE 10th & 12th Marksheet 2025

To check and download your CBSE scorecard, follow these simple steps:

Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in Click on the ‘Results’ section Select the link for ‘CBSE Class 10th or 12th Results 2025’ Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin View and download your marksheet Save it for future academic references

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu to Make History with Sabarimala Visit on May 19

CBSE Exams 2025 Overview

Exam start date: February 15, 2025

February 15, 2025 Class 10 exam end date: March 18, 2025

March 18, 2025 Class 12 exam end date: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 Total students appeared: 42 lakh Class 10: 24.12 lakh Class 12: 17.88 lakh

42 lakh

Though the CBSE has not officially confirmed the result date, based on previous trends—like last year’s results released on May 13—students can expect the CBSE 2025 results to be announced around the second week of May.

CBSE Class 12 Pass Percentages (Previous Years)

Year Pass Percentage 2024 87.98% 2023 87.33% 2022 92.71% 2021 99.37% (COVID-19 criteria) 2020 88.78%

Important Tips for Students