CBSE Announces Big Changes: Board Exams Twice a Year and Major Syllabus Changes – Check Important Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced major changes for classes 10 and 12 in the academic year 2025-26, which could come as a shock to students. The board has revamped the syllabus, exam structure, and teaching guidelines to enhance learning outcomes.

Class 10 Board Exams Twice a Year

In a significant change, CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held twice a year starting from 2025-26. Students will appear for exams in February and April, allowing them to improve their scores if needed. However, Class 12 board exams will continue to be conducted once a year, with the 2026 exams beginning on February 17. Nearly 20 lakh students are expected to appear for the higher secondary exams.

New Teaching Guidelines for Teachers

CBSE has also issued new guidelines for teachers, instructing them to adopt experiential learning, conceptual understanding, and technology-based teaching methods. Teachers have been asked to focus on project-based learning, question-answer techniques, and practical applications to improve students’ comprehension.

Grading System & Marking Scheme

The 9-point grading system will continue for CBSE Class 10 exams, but the board exam will now carry 80 marks, with 20 marks reserved for internal assessment.

Revised Passing Criteria & Optional Subjects

To pass, students must score at least 33% in total across subjects. If a student fails in Science, Mathematics, Social Science, or a Language paper, they can still qualify if they pass an optional subject such as:

Computer Applications (Code 165)

Information Technology (Code 402)

Artificial Intelligence (Code 417)

English or Hindi Made Compulsory

CBSE has made it mandatory for students to choose either English or Hindi as a language subject in Class 9 or 10. The board believes these changes will enhance critical thinking, creativity, and technological skills among students.

These changes are expected to modernize the CBSE curriculum and make students more adaptable to real-world challenges.