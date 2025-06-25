CBSE Class 10 Board Exams to Be Held Twice a Year, Now Two Chances to Score Better

New Delhi: In a significant reform in the school education system, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Class 10 board examinations will be conducted twice a year starting from 2026. The decision is aimed at reducing academic pressure and providing students with a second opportunity to improve their performance.

February Exams Mandatory, May Exams Optional

According to Sanyam Bhardwaj, the CBSE Examination Controller, the first phase of Class 10 board exams will be held in February and will be compulsory for all students. The second phase, scheduled for May, will be optional and meant for those who wish to improve their scores in specific subjects.

Results to Be Declared in April and June

As per the schedule, the results of the first phase exams will be announced in April, while those of the second phase will be released in June. Students will be allowed to appear for three subjects of their choice, including science, mathematics, social science, and languages, in the second phase for betterment.

Flexibility for Winter-Bound Schools

The CBSE has also made provisions for winter-bound schools, allowing Class 10 students from these institutions to choose either phase to appear for their board exams. This ensures flexibility based on regional academic calendars and climatic conditions.

Internal Assessment to Be Conducted Only Once

While board exams will now be held twice a year, internal assessments will be conducted only once during the academic session, CBSE clarified. This will avoid duplication of effort and streamline the academic process for schools and students alike.

Objective: Reduce Pressure, Provide More Opportunities

This decision aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s vision of providing multiple opportunities for students to succeed. It also aims to ease exam-related stress, encourage continuous learning, and promote a more flexible and student-friendly examination system.

The move is being seen as a transformative step in school education and is expected to significantly impact how students prepare for and approach board examinations in the years to come.