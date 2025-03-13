Education

CBSE Class 12 Students Missing Hindi Exam on Holi to Get Another Chance

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Class 12 students who are unable to appear for the Hindi examination scheduled on March 15, 2025, due to Holi celebrations will be given another opportunity to write the paper.

Mohammed Yousuf13 March 2025 - 23:24
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Class 12 students who are unable to appear for the Hindi examination scheduled on March 15, 2025, due to Holi celebrations will be given another opportunity to write the paper.

Holi Celebrations Affecting Exam Attendance

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that while Holi will be celebrated on March 14 in most parts of India, some regions will observe the festival on March 15, or the celebrations may extend into the exam day. Considering this, the board has decided to provide an alternative for affected students.

Special Exam for Affected Students

Bhardwaj clarified that while the exam will be conducted as per schedule, students who are unable to appear on March 15 can write the paper on a later date. These students will be accommodated in a special examination, similar to the provision available for those representing India in national or international sports events.

CBSE’s Consideration for Student Concerns

This move comes after CBSE received feedback regarding the overlap of the Hindi board exam and Holi celebrations in certain regions. The board aims to ensure that students do not face academic disadvantages due to regional festival observances.

Further details on the rescheduled exam date and the process for affected students will be announced in due course.

