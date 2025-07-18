CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025: When and Where to Check, Steps to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 supplementary examination 2025 on July 15, and now students eagerly await the release of their results. Based on previous years’ trends, the results are expected to be announced in the first week of August 2025.EAGLE Crackdown: Three Hyderabad Pubs Caught in Drug Abuse Probe

Last year, the CBSE supplementary results were declared on August 2, and in 2023, on August 1. If CBSE follows a similar schedule this year, students can expect the Class 12 supplementary result to be announced by the first week of August 2025.

Also Read: EAGLE Crackdown: Three Hyderabad Pubs Caught in Drug Abuse Probe

Where to Check CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025

Students can check their results on the official CBSE websites:

These websites will host the result link once it is activated by the board.

How to Download CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025

Follow the steps below to check and download your supplementary result:

Visit the official CBSE result portal – cbseresults.nic.in Click on the “Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025” link Log in using your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and security pin The result will appear on the screen Download and save the result PDF for future reference

Overview of CBSE Class 12 Exams and Supplementary Stats

This year, a total of 17,04,367 students registered for the main CBSE Class 12 exams. Of these, 14,96,307 students passed, with the results being declared on May 13, 2025.

Last year, 1,31,396 students registered for the supplementary exam, of which 1,27,437 appeared, and 37,957 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 29.78%.

CBSE Introduces Relative Grading System from 2024–25

Starting from the academic year 2024–25, CBSE has introduced a new Relative Grading system to curb academic pressure and reduce competition. Unlike the earlier fixed grade boundaries, this system assesses a student’s performance in relation to their peers, which means grade cutoffs will now vary based on overall student performance in each subject.

Final Word

Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE websites for the latest updates on the Class 12 supplementary result 2025. Keeping your roll number and admit card details handy will ensure a quick and hassle-free result check once the link is live.