CBSE Cluster VII Boys Table Tennis Tournament 2025 Concludes Successfully at Meridian School, Kukatpally

The CBSE Cluster VII Boys Table Tennis Tournament 2025, held from 30th July to 2nd August 2025 at Meridian School, Kukatpally, Telangana, concluded with intense matches and commendable performances by young talents from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Organized by Meridian School Kukatpally, the tournament witnessed participation from several prestigious schools competing across different age categories in both singles and team championships.

🏓 Final Day Results

Under-14 Boys Singles

Final:

Nadella Vedansh (Nalanda Vidya Niketan, Vijayawada, AP) defeated Pogaku Vedansh (Olivemount Global School, Hyderabad, TL) 3-0

(13-11, 11-6, 13-11)

Semi-Finals:

Pogaku Vedansh defeated Udyam Kamra (DPS Hyderabad, TL) 3-1

(11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7)

Udyam Kamra (DPS Hyderabad, TL) (11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 11-7) Nadella Vedansh defeated Janepalli Vaibhav (Shamrock School, Penamaluru, AP) 3-0

(11-7, 11-4, 11-4)

Under-17 Boys Singles

Final:

Madhavarapu Bhaskar Sri Gopichand (Ashram Public School, Kakinada, AP) defeated Manohar Veluri (Akshara Vaagdevi Intl School, Secunderabad, TL) 3-0

(11-8, 11-7, 11-9)

Semi-Finals:

Manohar Veluri defeated Vivaan Bains (Chirec International School, Hyderabad, TL) 3-0

(11-4, 11-8, 11-5)

Vivaan Bains (Chirec International School, Hyderabad, TL) (11-4, 11-8, 11-5) Madhavarapu Bhaskar Sri Gopichand defeated Dhairya Kakkad (Akshara Vaagdevi Intl School, TL) 3-1

(11-5, 11-6, 10-12, 11-8)

Under-19 Boys Singles

Final:

Pechetti Aswin (Sri Prakash Synergy School, Peddapuram, AP) defeated Chodisetti Vijaydhar (Same School) 3-2

(11-5, 4-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6)

Semi-Finals:

Pechetti Aswin defeated Chavaly Sai Abhinav (DPS Hyderabad, TL) 3-0

(11-3, 11-8, 11-6)

Chavaly Sai Abhinav (DPS Hyderabad, TL) (11-3, 11-8, 11-6) Chodisetti Vijaydhar defeated Vemuri Gopala Krishna (Happy Valley School, Tadepalli, AP) 3-0

(11-6, 11-9, 11-6)

🏆 Team Championships

Under-14 Boys Team

🥇 1st Place: Nalanda Vidya Niketan, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Nalanda Vidya Niketan, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh 🥈 2nd Place: Suchitra Academy, Hyderabad, Telangana

Suchitra Academy, Hyderabad, Telangana 🥉 3rd Place: Little Angels School, MVP Colony Sec-3, Visakhapatnam, AP

Little Angels School, MVP Colony Sec-3, Visakhapatnam, AP 🥉 Joint 3rd Place: Jubilee Hills Public School, Hyderabad, Telangana

Under-17 Boys Team

🥇 1st Place: Meridian School, Madhapur, Telangana

Meridian School, Madhapur, Telangana 🥈 2nd Place: Akshara Vaagdevi Intl School, Secunderabad, Telangana

Akshara Vaagdevi Intl School, Secunderabad, Telangana 🥉 3rd Place: Hindu Public School, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad, Telangana

Hindu Public School, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 🥉 Joint 3rd Place: Harvest Public School, Khammam, Telangana

Under-19 Boys Team

🥇 1st Place: Sri Prakash Synergy School, Peddapuram, Andhra Pradesh

Sri Prakash Synergy School, Peddapuram, Andhra Pradesh 🥈 2nd Place: Chirec International School, Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana

Chirec International School, Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana 🥉 3rd Place: Delhi Public School, Bowrampet, Hyderabad, Telangana

Delhi Public School, Bowrampet, Hyderabad, Telangana 🥉 Joint 3rd Place: Happy Valley School, Tadepalli, Andhra Pradesh

The tournament not only highlighted competitive spirit but also showcased rising talents in the field of table tennis. Congratulations to all the winners, participants, and organizing teams for making the CBSE Cluster VII Tournament a grand success.

Ask ChatGPT