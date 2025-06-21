CBSE Pushes for Early Education in Mother Tongue — Kendriya Vidyalayas Ready to Lead Implementation

New Delhi: In a significant move aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular instructing all affiliated schools to introduce mother tongue or familiar regional language instruction from pre-primary to Class 2. This directive aims to enhance comprehension and foundational learning in early years.

The circular requires schools to complete language mapping, realign curriculum, and begin implementation from July 2025. Over 30,000 CBSE-affiliated schools are impacted by this policy, many of which operate in multilingual environments.

Also Read: IDY 2025: Let’s Build a Healthy Society Through Yoga, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Kendriya Vidyalayas Explore Language-Based Section Splits

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) — with 1,256 schools and 13.56 lakh students — are particularly impacted due to their diverse student base, composed mainly of children of central government employees and defence personnel who are frequently transferred.

To implement the directive, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is considering a language-based sectioning system. In KVs located in regions like Maharashtra, this could mean separate sections for Hindi- and Marathi-medium instruction.

Current Instruction Structure in KVs

At present, the medium of instruction in KVs is bilingual — Hindi and English. Language subjects offered in primary include Hindi and English, while Sanskrit is introduced from Class 6.

The proposed shift will require:

New teaching materials

Teacher deployment based on language preference

Parental consent for language selection

Language Mapping Key to Implementation

KVs already have a provision to offer mother tongue instruction if 15 or more students in a class opt for it. A senior Ministry of Education official confirmed that the first step will involve language mapping and seeking parental consent. Based on demand, contractual teachers may be appointed to support instruction in regional languages.

Metro Schools Face Challenges with Multilingual Classrooms

CBSE officials acknowledge that around 200–300 schools in metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai may struggle to implement the directive due to multilingual student populations. Such schools might need to split classrooms into language-based sections or opt for local/regional languages as the default medium.

Mathematics Also To Be Taught in Mother Tongue

With this circular, not just language subjects but mathematics instruction for Classes 1 and 2 must also be conducted in the mother tongue or a familiar regional language. Schools are expected to redesign teaching resources accordingly.

Flexibility and Extra Time Allowed for Implementation

Understanding the logistical challenges, CBSE has said that schools needing more time can formulate a strategy and seek approval for delayed implementation. Additional time will be granted to ensure:

Adequate teaching resources

Appropriate teacher deployment

Curriculum realignment

From Class 3 Onward: Option to Shift to Other Mediums

For Classes 3 to 5, the circular allows schools to either continue instruction in the mother tongue (R1) or provide an option to shift to another familiar or aspirational language (R2) such as English. This offers schools some flexibility beyond the early primary years.

Policy in Line with NEP 2020 and NCFSE 2023

The CBSE’s initiative supports recommendations from:

NEP 2020 , which promotes education in the mother tongue up to Class 5

, which promotes up to National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, which emphasizes learning in home language for deeper concept formation up to age 8

“Since children learn concepts most rapidly and deeply in their home language, the primary medium of instruction would optimally be the child’s home language/ mother tongue/ familiar language.” – NCFSE 2023

Summary Table