CBSE’s Sugar Board essential public health measure, aligns with global nutrition goals: Experts

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a directive to over 24,000 affiliated schools across India to install “Sugar Boards”—a public health initiative aimed at combating rising rates of childhood obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Health experts hailed the move on Tuesday, calling it a vital step that aligns with global nutrition targets.

Sugar Boards to Educate Students on Healthy Consumption

The Sugar Boards will display key information including:

Recommended daily sugar intake

Sugar content in commonly consumed foods (e.g., junk food, sugary beverages)

(e.g., junk food, sugary beverages) Health risks associated with high sugar consumption

associated with high sugar consumption Healthy dietary alternatives

Dr. Naval Vikram, Professor of Medicine at AIIMS New Delhi, emphasized its importance:

“This initiative educates children about the dangers of excessive sugar consumption… It promotes awareness and healthier choices, aligning with global nutrition goals.”

Rising Concern: Diabetes & Obesity in Children

In recent years, Type 2 diabetes—once largely seen in adults—has become increasingly prevalent in children. The CBSE cited this growing concern as a major motivation behind the initiative. It noted that easy access to sugary snacks, beverages, and processed foods in school environments is a significant factor.

WHO Guidelines Reinforce CBSE’s Concern

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that added sugar intake should be:

Less than 10% of total daily energy

of total daily energy Ideally, reduced further to below 5%

Yet, studies cited in the CBSE circular show that children aged 4–10 years consume around 13%, and those aged 11–18 years consume 15%, exceeding safe limits.

Experts Call for More Action Beyond Sugar Boards

While experts applauded the initiative, they also emphasized the need for broader regulations:

Dr. Arun Gupta, a New Delhi-based paediatrician, stated:

“This is a good step, but more needs to be done—like implementing warning labels and banning advertising of HFSS (High in Fat, Salt, and Sugar) products, especially in schools.”

He also advocated for HFSS-free school canteens to fully support healthier food environments.

Impact of Excess Sugar: More Than Just Diabetes

According to health experts, excessive sugar intake leads to:

Obesity

Dental issues

Metabolic disorders

Reduced academic performance due to long-term health challenges

Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Chair of FICCI Health Services Committee, praised the Sugar Board rollout:

“It’s a timely and much-needed initiative. Many lifestyle-related disorders in children go undiagnosed until they cause irreversible damage.”

Parental Role and Preventive Health Screenings Urged

Experts encouraged schools and parents to conduct regular health screenings, including: