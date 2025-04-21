Bengaluru Road Rage: CCTV Exposes IAF Officer’s Assault on Biker, Contradicting His Restraint Claim
In a dramatic turn of events, CCTV footage has surfaced showing Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Aditya Bose assaulting a biker in Bengaluru, contradicting his initial claims of restraint during an alleged road rage incident.
Visual Evidence Shows Aggressive Assault
The footage shows Bose pushing the biker to the ground, kicking him repeatedly, and attempting a chokehold. In another video clip, he is seen throwing the biker’s belongings and trying to smash the rider’s mobile phone. These visuals directly contradict the officer’s earlier statement that he “did not retaliate” during the altercation.
Initial Claims Under Scrutiny
Wing Commander Bose and his wife had earlier filed a complaint alleging the biker attacked him for not speaking in Kannada and for having a DRDO sticker on his car. Based on their version, the Bengaluru police had arrested the biker.
However, the release of the CCTV footage now paints a very different picture, raising doubts about the fairness of the arrest and prompting public outrage.
Police Reassessing Both Versions
Bengaluru City Police are currently reviewing the newly emerged evidence to reassess the case. The contrasting visuals are expected to play a crucial role in the ongoing investigation.
Public Demands Fair Probe
The incident has triggered strong reactions online, with many calling for an impartial and thorough inquiry into the matter. Calls for justice for the biker have been gaining momentum, as the footage suggests he may have been wrongfully accused.