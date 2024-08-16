CEC Kumar explains why poll dates for Maharashtra assembly election not announced

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has not announced the poll schedule for the assembly election in Maharashtra citing the reason of security requirements for J&K and other festivals in the state.

“Last time, Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections were held together. At that time, Jammu and Kashmir was not a factor but this time there are four elections this year and the fifth election immediately after this” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said while announcing the dates for holding assembly election in J&K and Haryana here on Friday.

“Depending on the requirement of forces, we have decided to conduct two elections together. The other factor is that there was heavy rainfall in Maharashtra and there are several festivals lined up too” he further added.

Rajiv Kumar said, “This year, however, we have four elections to manage initially—J&K, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand—and a fifth one shortly after in Delhi.”

The tenure of 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly is scheduled to end on November 26, 2024.

In 2019, the BJP and undivided Sena coalition had come to power in the state but later split.

The Maharashtra election will see a two-way fight between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition and the Maha Yuti Alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena-Eknath Shinde and NCP-Ajit Pawar.