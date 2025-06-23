Telangana: Ceiling Fan Falls on Newborn at Government Hospital

Adilabad, Telangana: In a shocking incident, a two-day-old newborn girl was injured after a ceiling fan fell on her at the Government Primary Health Centre in Gudi Hatnur Mandal, Adilabad district.

Fan Falls on Mother and Baby While They Were Resting

The infant’s mother, Pail from Kodgoor village, had delivered a healthy baby girl at the hospital just two days ago. On Monday morning, while the mother and baby were resting on their hospital bed, the ceiling fan above suddenly broke and crashed down, injuring the newborn.

Hospital Staff Rush to Provide Immediate Care

Following the incident, the hospital staff acted swiftly and rushed the injured infant to RIMS Hospital in the district headquarters for better medical care. The extent of the injuries has not yet been officially disclosed.

Negligence Raises Safety Concerns

The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety and maintenance standards in government healthcare facilities, especially in rural areas. Locals and family members are demanding a thorough investigation and accountability for the negligence.

Authorities Yet to Respond

As of now, no official statement has been released by hospital authorities or health department officials regarding the accident. The community awaits clarification and action to ensure such dangerous lapses are not repeated.