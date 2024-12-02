Entertainment

Celebrated Malayalam Producer Manu Padmanabhan Nair Passes Away, Industry Pays Tribute

Renowned Malayalam film producer Manu Padmanabhan Nair passed away on Monday, December 2, while traveling on a bus from Coimbatore to Palakkad.

Safiya Begum2 December 2024 - 16:09
Renowned Malayalam film producer Manu Padmanabhan Nair passed away on Monday, December 2, while traveling on a bus from Coimbatore to Palakkad. Reports suggest that Manu collapsed during the journey and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Palakkad.

Despite medical efforts, he could not be saved. His body has since been transported to his residence in Kottayam.

Manu Padmanabhan was a prominent name in the Malayalam film industry, producing several successful films across various genres. His career began with the thriller 10 Kalpanakal, featuring Meera Jasmine as Shazia Akbar, and directed by Don Max. The movie, known for its gripping narrative, included a talented cast with Anoop Menon, Joju George, and others.

He gained further recognition with Vellam, starring Jayasurya, which explored the journey of an alcoholic turning his life around. Directed by Prajeesh Sen, the film received critical acclaim and was a box office success.

Manu’s next venture, Kooman, an investigative thriller starring Asif Ali and directed by Jeethu Joseph, became another hit, solidifying his reputation as a producer with an eye for compelling stories.

Manu was reportedly working on an upcoming project titled Whine, a thriller directed by Saheer Abbas and scripted by Amalnath, featuring Anumol and Angel Shijoy in lead roles.

The film industry and fans alike mourn the loss of a producer who contributed significantly to Malayalam cinema with his creative vision and impactful productions.

