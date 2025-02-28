Kasturba Gandhi Degree & PG College for Women Celebrates 51st College Day with Honorable Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma

Hyderabad: Kasturba Gandhi Degree and PG College for Women, West Marredpally, marked a significant milestone as it celebrated its 51st College Day with grandeur and enthusiasm. The prestigious event was graced by the presence of Honorable Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma Garu, who was the chief guest for the occasion.

A Warm Welcome and Inauguration

Upon arrival, Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma was given a warm welcome by Chairman Sri P. Narotham Reddy and other esteemed members of the Old Girls’ Association (OGA). The event commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting, symbolizing knowledge and wisdom, followed by a series of formal addresses that highlighted the institution’s enduring legacy in women’s education.

Speeches Highlighting the College’s Achievements

The Secretary, Md. Faheemuddin, delivered an insightful and heartfelt speech about the rich heritage and accomplishments of the college over the years. His address was followed by Dr. Rajshree R., the Principal, who presented the Annual Report for the academic year 2023-2024, showcasing the college’s progress, achievements, and future goals.

Governor’s Address: A Vision for Women’s Education

In his keynote speech, Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma emphasized the critical role of education in empowering women and shaping future leaders. He assured the institution of his full support in advancing women’s education and encouraged students to leverage the strong academic foundation provided by the college. He urged students to continue learning, growing, and striving for excellence in all fields of life.

Magazine Release: Commemorating 51 Years of Excellence

A highlight of the celebration was the release of the annual college magazine, which marked the institution’s 51st anniversary. The magazine featured academic and extracurricular achievements, research contributions, and student success stories, reflecting the holistic development approach embraced by the college.

Felicitation Ceremony: Recognizing Excellence in Academics, Sports, and NCC

The event also served as a platform to honor outstanding students for their exceptional performance in academics, sports, and National Cadet Corps (NCC) activities. Awards were presented to the top achievers of the academic year 2023-2024, recognizing their dedication and hard work.

A Legacy of Empowerment and Education

Kasturba Gandhi Degree & PG College for Women has been a beacon of higher education for women in Hyderabad, offering diverse academic programs and fostering an environment of holistic development. With a focus on academic excellence, leadership, and social responsibility, the college continues to inspire and empower young women to excel in various fields.