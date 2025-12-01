Cement Tanker Overturns in Shankarpally; Driver and Cleaner Escape with Minor Injuries

A major accident was narrowly avoided early Monday when a cement tanker overturned on the Shankarpally highway near Elvarti village, causing brief traffic disruption but no serious injuries. The incident occurred around 3 a.m., close to the Durga Mata Temple, when the tanker carrying cement from Tandur to Hyderabad suddenly flipped on the road.

Vehicle Topples Near Elvarti Village; No Major Casualties Reported

The tanker, bearing registration number TS 34 T 7719, was occupied only by the driver and cleaner at the time of the accident. Both escaped safely, with the driver suffering only a minor hand injury. According to initial statements, the vehicle may have lost balance while navigating a curve on the highway.

Police Respond Quickly and Restore Traffic on the Route

Within minutes of receiving the alert, Shankarpally police reached the location and began clearing the route. Traffic movement was restored soon after the tanker was repositioned. Officials are investigating the exact cause of the accident, including potential overspeeding or mechanical issues.

Rise in Road Accidents Raises Concern Across Telangana

The Shankarpally incident comes amid a growing number of road accidents reported across Telangana. Several late-night and early-morning crashes have highlighted the risks associated with heavy-vehicle movement, fatigue, and speeding.

Recent incidents include:

A container lorry skidding and hitting a divider in Shamshabad

A speeding car crashing into a truck on the Medchal Highway , injuring two

, injuring two A fatal bike accident on Vikarabad Road during early hours

Authorities continue to urge drivers to stay alert, avoid drowsy driving, and strictly follow speed limits, especially on long stretches and during nighttime travel.

Conclusion: Quick Action Prevents Major Mishap After Shankarpally Tanker Overturns

The narrow escape in Shankarpally serves as a reminder of the rising accident risks on Telangana highways. While the driver and cleaner survived with minor injuries, officials warn that continued vigilance is essential to prevent future tragedies across Ranga Reddy district and beyond.