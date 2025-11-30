Censor Board clears Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’ with U/A certificate

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Boyapeti Sreenu’s much-anticipated action entertainer ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’, featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, with a U/A certificate.

It may be recalled that IANS, quoting sources, had reported on Saturday that the film had completed its censor formalities and that it had been cleared for release with a run time of 166 minutes (2 hours and 44 minutes).

On Sunday, the makers of the film confirmed the development, announcing that the Censor Board had cleared the film’s release with a U/A certificate.

Taking to its X timeline, 14 Reels Plus, the production house producing the film, wrote, “U/A for #Akhanda2. The Thaandavam shall rule the world from December 5th. #Akhanda2 MASSIVE THAANDAVAM TEASER out now!”

For the unaware, the film is scheduled to hit screens on December 5 this year.

Interestingly, the update comes close on the heels of production house releasing a new teaser of the film. Sharing the links to the teaser on its X timeline, the production house said, “Every frame, every shot shows THE DIVINE FURY. #Akhanda2 massive Thaandavam teaser out now. In cinemas worldwide on December 5th.”

The newly released teaser shows the country’s enemies conspiring to strike at India’s roots. The teaser then shows Balakrishna, who is dressed as a sadhu, saying, “Where there is a bad, parallely, there is a God! Be brave.” in his typical inimitable style. The teaser reinforces what the trailer showcased — that Balakrishna has a divine force operating from within him and that he takes on powerful black magic sorcerers aiding India’s enemies. The teaser him gives a glimpse of the exciting action sequences awaiting audiences in the film.

It is evident from the teaser that Balakrishna’s character will take on both the country’s enemies and the ungodly forces looking to disrupt the peace and harmony in the nation in ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’.

Director Boyapati Sreenu, who is known for delivering blockbusters, is now in the process of directing the high-octane sequel, ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.’

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The sequel, sources claim, will be a grand cinematic spectacle, with Boyapati Sreenu crafting a larger-than-life narrative on an even more expansive canvas.

S Thaman’s rousing background score is expected to elevate the film’s high-voltage scenes, delivering the signature adrenaline rush fans anticipate. Balakrishna’s fierce and spiritually charged avatar has already impressed fans, masses, and movie buffs alike.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a powerful role, and Harshali Malhotra a key character.

C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae are handling cinematography, with Tammiraju in charge of editing, and AS Prakash serving as the art director.