Center for Spine & Sports Health (CSSH) announces “Her Healthy Spine”

Hyderabad: Women play a crucial role in families, workplaces, and communities, yet their health, especially spinal wellness, often takes a backseat in their busy lives.

From juggling careers and managing households to handling daily physical tasks, women are increasingly at risk of developing spinal and musculoskeletal (MSK) disorders. Despite the rising prevalence of these conditions, awareness about preventive spine care remains low, leading to chronic pain, mobility issues, and reduced quality of life.

Recognizing this pressing concern, the Center for Spine and Sports Health (CSSH), a unit of nSure Healthy Spine Pvt Ltd, has launched ‘Her Healthy Spine’, a dedicated long-term initiative aimed at raising awareness and empowering women to take proactive steps toward spinal health. The program coincides with International Women’s Day 2025 and is designed to educate women on spinal wellness, preventive care, and early intervention strategies.

Women and Spinal Health: A Growing Concern

At CSSH, real-time data has revealed an alarming statistic—out of the 3,000+ clients treated, nearly 75% were women suffering from spine-related problems. These conditions range from back pain, posture-related disorders, osteoporosis, scoliosis, and degenerative spinal diseases, many of which develop due to prolonged sitting, incorrect posture, hormonal changes, and lack of physical activity. This data underscores the urgent need for a structured, gender-focused approach to spinal healthcare.

Her Healthy Spine: A Step Towards Proactive Spinal Care

The ‘Her Healthy Spine’ initiative is designed to encourage women to prioritize spinal health by offering expert guidance, lifestyle modification strategies, and access to innovative medical interventions. The program will incorporate a series of events, expert discussions, and educational workshops to spread awareness about spinal care and preventive measures.

As part of this initiative, a special panel discussion will be held on March 05, 2025, at the Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy. The session will feature renowned industry experts, including:

Manisha Saboo – Head, Infosys Foundation, India

– Head, Infosys Foundation, India Kiranmai Pendyala – Former Senior Executive, Fortune 500 Companies; Chairperson, United Way of Hyderabad; and Private Equity Investor

– Former Senior Executive, Fortune 500 Companies; Chairperson, United Way of Hyderabad; and Private Equity Investor Sangeetha Rani Gummi – Managing Director, iCatch Communications India Ltd.

– Managing Director, iCatch Communications India Ltd. Dr. Vedha Sampath – Director, Healthcare Tech & Life Sciences Investments, Endiya Partners

– Director, Healthcare Tech & Life Sciences Investments, Endiya Partners Dr. Sushmitha Sundar (Moderator) – Head of Life Sciences, RICH

This distinguished panel will shed light on preventive spinal care, ergonomic best practices, posture correction techniques, exercise regimens, and advancements in AI-driven spinal health solutions.

CSSH’s Commitment to Women’s Spinal Health

CSSH has been at the forefront of personalized and preventive spinal healthcare, leveraging cutting-edge AI-powered ‘PhyGital’ technology, which combines in-person and digital care to provide accessible and comprehensive MSK healthcare solutions.

Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry, CEO and Co-Founder of CSSH and nSure Healthy Spine, emphasized the significance of this initiative: “At CSSH, we believe in a purpose-driven, proactive, and preventive approach to spine and sports health. With the launch of ‘Her Healthy Spine,’ we are reinforcing our commitment to making spinal wellness a key priority in women’s healthcare. Our AI-driven PhyGital technology enables us to provide personalized spinal care that ensures women can lead pain-free, active lives.”

Empowering Women to Prioritize Spinal Health

Beyond the panel discussion, the ‘Her Healthy Spine’ initiative will include free spinal health screenings, expert consultations, and tailored physiotherapy programs for women. CSSH will also launch a digital awareness campaign, offering valuable insights on posture correction, daily spinal care tips, ergonomic workplace setups, and nutrition for bone health.

“Through initiatives like ‘Her Healthy Spine,’ we continue to advocate for a future where spinal wellness is recognized as an integral part of women’s overall health,” added Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry. “As Women’s Day approaches, we invite all women to join us in this movement for better self-care, awareness, and long-term spinal health.”