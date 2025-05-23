Central Government Pay Hike Incoming! Full Breakdown of 8th Pay Commission Salary

New Delhi: As expectations mount around the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, a major overhaul of central government employees’ salary structure is anticipated. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the estimated revised pay structure, dearness allowance reset, and net salary under the proposed reforms.

Revised Basic Pay: Big Jump Expected

The projected fitment factor under the 8th Pay Commission is 1.92, resulting in a sharp increase in basic pay.

Example:

Current Basic Pay : ₹1,82,200

: ₹1,82,200 Revised Basic Pay: ₹1,82,200 × 1.92 = ₹3,49,824

DA Reset to Zero – Here’s Why

As is standard with every new pay commission, the Dearness Allowance (DA) will reset to 0% initially.

This is because the revised basic pay already factors in previously accumulated DA. Going forward, DA will increase based on All India Consumer Price Index (AICPIN) data.

HRA: 24% for X-Class Cities

Employees residing in X category cities will receive 24% of revised basic pay as House Rent Allowance (HRA).

Calculation: ₹3,49,824 × 24% = ₹83,958

Travel Allowance Remains Fixed

For senior officers in higher TPTA cities, Travel Allowance is fixed at ₹7,200.

Since DA is zero initially, no additional amount is added here.

Gross Salary Calculation

Gross Monthly Pay = Basic + DA + HRA + TA

= ₹3,49,824 + ₹0 + ₹83,958 + ₹7,200

= ₹4,40,982

Deductions

NPS Contribution (10% of Basic): ₹34,982

(10% of Basic): ₹34,982 CGHS Contribution : ₹1,000

: ₹1,000 Estimated Income Tax: ₹99,236

Total Deductions: ₹1,35,218

Net Take-Home Salary

Net Salary = Gross Salary – Deductions

₹4,40,982 – ₹1,35,218 = ₹3,05,764

Why Is DA Set to Zero in New Pay Commissions?

The practice of resetting DA during a new pay commission is not new. The accumulated DA from the previous pay structure is merged into the new basic pay via the fitment factor. Future DA hikes will resume, typically semi-annually, based on inflation data.

Key Highlights of the 8th Pay Commission