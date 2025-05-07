Centre Calls All-Party Meeting on May 8 After ‘Operation Sindoor’

New Delhi: In the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Centre has called for an all-party meeting on Thursday, May 8 at 11 a.m. to brief political leaders on the precision strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces. The meeting will take place in Committee Room G-074 at the Parliament Library Building in New Delhi.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju made the announcement on X, stating that the meeting aims to provide transparency and consensus among India’s political leadership regarding the recent tri-service military operation.

PM Modi Briefs President Murmu

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally briefed President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan about the military action. The strikes were described as a “calculated and proportionate” response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed.

Operation Sindoor: Precision Strikes on Terror Camps

In the early hours of Wednesday (May 7), Indian forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine high-value terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation lasted just 25 minutes, during which 24 missiles were used to destroy locations including:

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) headquarters in Muridke

Major training centres in Bahawalpur

These sites have long been associated with the planning and execution of cross-border terrorism.

India Clarifies: No Escalation Intended

In its official statement, the Indian government underscored that the action was “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.” No Pakistani military infrastructure was targeted. The strikes were aimed solely at terror camps to avoid civilian casualties and broader conflict.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reiterated that India’s goal was to eliminate terror infrastructure, not to provoke a wider confrontation. “Pakistan continues to deny and deflect instead of dismantling terror networks,” he said.

Opposition Rallies Behind Armed Forces

Political leaders from across the spectrum expressed unanimous support for the Indian armed forces. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi posted on X, “Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also praised the operation, stating, “India has an unflinching national policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We applaud the courage and resolve of our Armed Forces.”

He further added, “Since the Pahalgam attack, the Congress party has stood with the government on all decisive measures to combat cross-border terrorism. National unity is the need of the hour.”

India’s Message: No Tolerance for Terrorism

Through Operation Sindoor, the Indian government has signaled a zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism. The swift execution and subsequent outreach to all political parties reflect a unified national stance on security and defence.

