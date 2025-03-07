Centre for Spine and Sports Health (CSSH) Launches ‘Her Healthy Spine’

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking initiative on International Women’s Day, the Centre for Spine and Sports Health (CSSH), a unit of nSure Healthy Spine, unveiled ‘Her Healthy Spine’—India’s first exclusive preventive health program dedicated to women’s spinal health.

This pioneering program, powered by state-of-the-art Musculoskeletal (MSK) health technology, was launched at the Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad.

The Need for ‘Her Healthy Spine’ Program

Recent research at CSSH has revealed an alarming statistic—over 75% of women suffer from spine-related issues. These findings highlight the urgent need for a tailored, preventive healthcare approach focused on women’s spinal health. In response, CSSH introduced ‘Her Healthy Spine’ as a long-term initiative to promote awareness and encourage proactive spine care for women across all age groups.

Panel Discussion on Women’s Spinal Health

To mark the launch of ‘Her Healthy Spine’, CSSH hosted an exclusive panel discussion featuring renowned experts across various industries. The event, held on March 5, 2025, at Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, aimed to shed light on the often-overlooked challenges women face in maintaining spinal health.

The discussion was moderated by Dr. Sushmitha Sundar, Head of Life Sciences Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH). The esteemed panelists included:

Kiranmai Pendyala – Head of Human Resources and Site Administration at Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) India

– Head of at Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) India Sangeetha Rani Gummi – Managing Director, iCatch Communications India Ltd

– Managing Director, Dr. Vedha Sampath – Early-stage investor in Healthcare Tech and Life Sciences

– Early-stage investor in Mrudula Korada – Asian Track & Field Medalist and Income Tax Officer

– and Swapna Arelli – Technology Lead at Infosys Ltd Hyderabad

Key Takeaways from the Panel Discussion

The discussion covered various aspects of spinal health, including:

Preventive Strategies: How early diagnosis and lifestyle modifications can reduce the risk of spinal disorders.

How early diagnosis and lifestyle modifications can reduce the risk of spinal disorders. Ergonomic Solutions: The importance of proper posture, workplace ergonomics, and exercise.

The importance of proper posture, workplace ergonomics, and exercise. AI-Driven Healthcare: The role of artificial intelligence in providing personalized spinal care and predictive health solutions .

The role of artificial intelligence in providing and . Women’s Health & Wellness: How spinal health impacts overall quality of life, productivity, and family well-being.

The event concluded with a highly interactive Q&A session, where attendees engaged with the panelists to discuss practical solutions for spinal wellness.

CSSH’s Commitment to Women’s Spinal Health

Speaking on behalf of CSSH, Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry, CEO and Co-founder of CSSH, emphasized the organization’s mission to empower women with knowledge and advanced spinal health solutions.

“Our goal at CSSH is to bridge the gap between awareness and action. Women’s spinal health is not just an individual concern—it affects families, workplaces, and entire communities. By integrating cutting-edge technology with personalized care, we ensure that spinal health solutions are accessible to all,” said Naresh Kumar Pagidimarry.

The Future of Women’s Spine Health in India

The launch of ‘Her Healthy Spine’ marks a significant step toward holistic, preventive spinal care for women in India. CSSH aims to expand its reach by collaborating with corporates, healthcare professionals, fitness experts, and government bodies to create a nationwide movement for women’s spine health awareness.

The event was a powerful reminder that spinal health should never be ignored. With the rise of sedentary lifestyles, workplace stress, and postural issues, prioritizing spine care has become more critical than ever. The consensus among panelists and attendees was clear—

Women must take charge of their spinal health today, not just for themselves, but for the well-being of future generations.